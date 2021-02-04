Huntsville Falls to Pensacola

HUNTSVILLE - The Pensacola Ice Flyers topped the Havoc by a score of 3-2 on Thursday night. The Havoc jumped out to an early lead with Nolan Kaiser scoring on a power play goal in the first period. Pensacola then answered with a goal of their own finishing the period tied at one goal a piece. John Schiavo pulled the Havoc ahead in the third before the Ice Flyers scored two unanswered goals to finish the game.

The Havoc return to action tomorrow night in Birmingham at the Pelham Civic Complex.

