Huntsville City FC Update

May 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the second of two-consecutive road matches when it faces MLS NEXT Pro expansion franchise Carolina Core FC for the first time in the Core's inaugural match at Truist Point on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at Straight to Ale (2610 Clinton Ave. W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. CT.

Parent club Nashville SC will be in action twice this week. First, the club will hit the road to take on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT. On Saturday, June 1, Nashville will return to GEODIS Park to host the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT. Following Saturday's match, Nashville SC will be on international break until June 15 at the New York Red Bulls.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Carolina Core FC (Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

