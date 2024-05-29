Huntsville City FC Loans Defender Nick DePuy to Memphis 901 FC
May 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has loaned defender Nick DePuy to Memphis 901 FC of the USL Championship through July 7, 2024. DePuy made his debut for the Boys in Blue on May 26 at Orlando City B.
Transaction: Huntsville City FC loans Nick DePuy to Memphis 901 FC through July 7, 2024
