Huntsville Adds Forward Kanter to Roster

Huntsville - The Huntsville Havoc added its second former University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point player of the week in Baxter Kanter, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Thursday.

Kanter (6'3", 215 lbs) played in 61 games as forward for Stevens Point. In those 61 games, he tallied 11 goals and 144 penalty minutes. Kanter joins fellow Pointers Kyle Sharkey, Max Milosek, Stephan Beauvais as active Havoc players.

Assistant coach Stuart is excited to have Kanter join the roster "He's going to be a physical presence, and we're hoping he brings a spark to the team."

Kanter will be active for both games this weekend against Knoxville.

