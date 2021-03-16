Huntsville Adds Forward Berardinelli

March 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forward Alex Berardinelli, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Berardinelli has skated for three different teams this season including the ECHL Tulsa Oilers and Wichita Thunder as well as the SPHL Knoxville Ice Bears. Prior to turning pro, the Pittsburgh native spent four seasons at Colorado College. He was given the honor of caption during his senior season playing in 34 games and totaling 17 points (4 G,13 A). Berardinelli played in a total of 121 career games for the Tigers. In his final season at the junior hockey level, he scored 55 points (33 G, 22 A) in 59 games for the Lone Star Brahmas. He earned all-NAHL honors for his efforts.

He will be joining former Lone Star teammate Dalton Skelly who signed with the Havoc on March 13th.

Note: Kyle Becker and Jason Kalinowski have been placed on waivers.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.