Huntsville Adds Fayetteville Forward

March 27, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forward Shane Bednard, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Bednard spent the majority of last season in the SPHL with the Fayetteville Marksmen before being loaned to the ECHL Norfolk Admirals. He played in 39 games for the Marksmen during the 2019-20 season totaling 37 points (8 G, 29 A). His 29 assists were good for fifth-most in the SPHL. Previous to turning pro, Bednard enjoyed a four-year career at Bowling Green State University. He skated in a total of 60 games for the Falcons. He also played in 119 games at the Junior Hockey level including time with the Bloomington Thunder, Johnstown Tomahawks and Port Huron Fighting Falcons.

Bednard joins Alex Berardinelli as the most recent additions to the Havoc offensive line.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.