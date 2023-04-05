Huntington Native Stephen Woods Jr. Signs with Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Stephen Woods Jr. He begins his first season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"I'm grateful for every opportunity to step on the mound and play the game that I love, but to get the opportunity to pitch for the same team as my dad nearly 22 years later is almost surreal," said Woods. "The Ducks ballpark has always been a special place for the Woods family."

Woods Jr., the son of 2001 Ducks right-handed pitcher Stephen Woods, has spent the past two seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization. In 2022, he combined to go 2-0 with a 4.28 ERA in 41 games between Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He recorded one save and 75 strikeouts over 61 innings of work. Prior to his time in the Royals system, the Huntington native pitched with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (A+, Rays) of the Florida State League in 2019. He compiled a 9-3 record with a 1.88 ERA in 18 games (12 starts), totaling 79 strikeouts to 33 walks in 86.1 innings.

The 27-year-old began his career by spending two seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization (2016-17). He made 23 starts for Single-A Augusta in 2017, going 6-7 with a 2.95 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 110 innings. For his efforts, he was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star. Recently, he represented Team Italy at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Prior to his professional career, the righty played his collegiate baseball at SUNY Albany and his high school baseball on Long Island at Half Hollow Hills East High School in Dix Hills. Woods Jr. was originally selected by the Giants in the eighth round of the 2016 amateur draft.

"Coming off the high of playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, I'm more motivated than ever to get out there this season and help the Ducks win while continuing to fine tune my craft and grow as a player and a teammate," Woods Jr. added.

