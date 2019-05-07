Hunter Fejes Joins Hershey Bears for Calder Cup Playoffs Run

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Hunter Fejes has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

Hershey is currently battling the Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs, and trails in the best-of-seven series two games to none. Game 3 is tonight at 7 p.m. at Giant Center in Hershey.

Fejes, 24, posted 15 points (8g-7a) and 17 penalty minutes in 12 games with the Solar Bears during the regular season, and led Orlando in scoring during the Kelly Cup Playoffs with eight points (7g-1a) and two penalty minutes in eight games.

Fejes also signed PTOs with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and Rockford IceHogs during the regular season, recording a combined eight points (3g-5a) and 24 penalty minutes in 49 AHL contests.

Fejes was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

