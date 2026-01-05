G League Birmingham Squadron

Hunter Dickinson Had 23 PTS & Career-High 22 REB vs. Blue Coats

Published on January 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video


Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from January 4, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central