Humberstone Signs On

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of defenseman Brett Humberstone.

Humberstone, 23, is a 6'0" defenseman who played collegiate hockey at Long Island University (NCAA D1) and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII). Over four years, Humberstone appeared in 90 games and tallied 43 points. Before his collegiate career, Humberstone played 130 games for the Wellington Dukes of the OJHL, scoring 16 goals and recording 59 assists.

"We are excited to get Brett in here for the stretch run heading into playoffs. He had a good college career from a school we have had players come from before." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "He is a good skating defenseman who has a high competitive level and we are looking for him to bring that to our team as well."

