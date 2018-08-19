Hulsizer Sac Fly Walks It off in 12th

OGDEN, UT - After a back-and-forth battle with the Billings Mustangs, the Ogden Raptors went to extra innings and walked off in the 12th, 8-7, to avoid a sweep.

It was the second-straight Sunday that the Raptors beat Billings to keep the Mustangs from sweeping, after a 15-11 win in Billings on August 12.

At Lindquist Field, after the Ogden bullpen tossed a second-consecutive scoreless extra inning, Daniel Robinson started on second. (Under a new rule in the minor leagues, the previous inning's last batter starts on second base in each extra inning.) With one out, James Outman was issued an automatic walk and Jon Littell took a full-count free pass to load the bases. Niko Hulsizer lifted the first pitch he saw into left-center, allowing Robinson to tag at third and score the winning run.

The Mustangs went on the board first, with a solo home run leading off the second. A two-out rally in the bottom of the third culminated in a Robinson double to score Kenneth Betancourt and tie the game, but three Billings hits in the fourth put the visitors on top, 3-1.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Littell launched his second home run with Ogden, a solo shot to right-center, to draw his team within one. Hulsizer reached on an error, and Marco Hernandez hammered his first home run in a Raptors jersey to put his team up, 4-3.

The Raptors created another two-out rally as the inning continued, with Jeremy Arocho, Betancourt and Robinson all singling to add a fourth run in the frame.

The hosts didn't have the lead long, as Billings plated three in the fifth for a one-run lead.

In the sixth, however, Hernandez opened with a single and advanced on a couple groundouts before Betancourt beat out an infield single to score the Ogden catcher to tie the game.

Neither team scored again until the 10th, when a sacrifice fly brought in the Billings runner who started on second. In the bottom half, Hulsizer lined a single to right to score Outman to tie it up again.

Ogden's bullpen was in control, with Connor Mitchell pitching scoreless ball in the sixth and seventh, Luis Pasen taking it to the 11th and Evy Ruibal recording the final out in the 11th to keep Billings off the board before a scoreless 12th.

Next in to face the Raptors will be the Great Falls Voyagers, Ogden's opponent from the 2017 Pioneer League championship series. Game one of four will be Monday night at 6:30.

