Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, and Denis Bouanga Connect for LAFC Goal!
October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
LAFC's French connection Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, and Denis Bouanga!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #lafc #giroud #lloris #bouanga
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 1, 2024
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Clinches Berth in MLS Cup Playoffs with 2-1 Road Win Over FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Travels to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium
- LAFC Wins First U.S. Open Cup Championship with 3-1 Win over Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Hosts U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Hosts U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City