Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, and Denis Bouanga Connect for LAFC Goal!

October 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video


LAFC's French connection Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, and Denis Bouanga!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

