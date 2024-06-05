Hugo Lloris FIVE-Straight Clean Sheets, LAFC FIVE-Game Win Streak!
June 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #goalkeeper #goalkeepersaves
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2024
- LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Legends Diego Valeri, Jack Jewsbury Set to Play in Green Is Gold Charity Match on June 26 - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Signs Attacker Samuel Shashoua - Minnesota United FC
- Eight Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- Earthquakes Name Vassili Cremanzidis Head Sporting Strategist - San Jose Earthquakes
- Zayed Law Offices Named Proud Partner of Chicago Fire FC - Chicago Fire FC
- City History: Hat Trick Heroes - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Introduces Greener Goals Starting XI Initiative - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Brought the Party in 3-2 Comeback against Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.