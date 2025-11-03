Hugo Lloris BIG PK SAVE!!
Published on November 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 2, 2025
- Loss at Columbus Knots Playoff Series - FC Cincinnati
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Seattle Area Celebrates Sounders FC Ahead of Monday's Match vs. Minnesota in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Force Game 3 with 3-2 Penalty-Kick Shootout Win Over San Diego FC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Travels to Austin FC for Game 2 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-1 in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Opener, Presented by Hybe
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC Presented by Hybe for Game 1 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- LAFC Weekly
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Hollingshead to Multi-Year Contract Extension