Hughes, Miller, Jaques Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

February 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Gabbie Hughes, Toronto Sceptres forward Hannah Miller and Minnesota Frost defender Sophie Jaques have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Feb. 10-16.

FIRST STAR - GABBIE HUGHES, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Hughes produced multi-point efforts in both of Ottawa's games this week, scoring two goals plus an assist in the Charge's 8-3 romp over visiting Minnesota and adding power to the team's power play in Sunday's 3-2 Takeover Tour overtime loss to Toronto in Edmonton. The Charge had scored only four power-play goals all season entering Sunday's game against the Sceptres, but scored twice in five opportunities with the skater advantage before a sold-out crowd of 17,518 at Rogers Place. Hughes opened the scoring at 3:48 of the first period, camping in front of Toronto goalie Raygan Kirk, grabbing the rebound off a Jincy Roese shot and scoring from the goalmouth for her first power-play point of the season. Hughes then won a puck battle at the sideboards, initiating the sequence that led to the game-tying 2-2 goal by Tereza Vanišová at 4:10 of the third period. In Thursday's victory over Minnesota, Hughes recorded her first multi-point game of the season and the first three-point game of her PWHL career. With four assists this season, the 25-year-old from Lino Lakes, Minnesota, has surpassed her total of three in 24 games during the PWHL's inaugural campaign.

SECOND STAR - HANNAH MILLER, F, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Miller contributed a goal, four assists and six shots to the three-victory week that lengthened the Sceptres' winning streak to four games. She had a goal and an assist in Toronto's 3-2 overtime triumph against Minnesota, and after being held scoreless in Wednesday's 3-1 victory at home to Boston, Miller assisted on all of the Sceptres' goals in their 3-2 overtime victory over Ottawa in Edmonton. The three-assist game was the first of Miller's PWHL career and her sixth multi-point showing of the 2024-25 campaign; it raised her season's assist total to 10, eclipsing the seven she collected in 23 games last season. The performance vaulted Miller into the PWHL scoring lead with 8-10- 18, good for a one-point advantage over Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield (7-10- 17) and New York's Sarah Fillier (5-12- 17). The 29-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., earned her second "PWHL 3 Stars Of The Week" recognition of the season; she also was second star the week of Jan. 20-26.

THIRD STAR - SOPHIE JAQUES, D, MINNESOTA FROST

The Frost scored seven goals across three road games last week and Jaques played a role in five of the tallies, collecting two goals and three assists. Tuesday at Toronto, Jaques scored on the first shot of the game, beating Kirk from the left-wing circle just 1:23 into the contest. Her shot/pass from the left point deflected into the net off Brooke McQuigge's skate at 8:40 of the second period for a 2-0 Minnesota lead before Toronto rallied and won at 4:56 of overtime. Jaques then scored for the second straight game and led the team with four shots in an 8-3 loss at Ottawa before setting up both of Minnesota's goals in a 4-2 defeat Sunday at Boston. She had the primary assist on Coyne Schofield's game-opening tally at 10:54 of the first period, and followed by setting up McQuigge's 2-0 goal before Boston rallied to win. With 3-10- 13 for the season, Jaques has surpassed her 2-8- 10 figures across 22 games last season and ranks third among PWHL defenders in scoring.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 points

