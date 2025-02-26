Hughes' Heroics Leads Ottawa to a Thrilling 5-4 OT Win over New York

February 26, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Gabbie Hughes capped a three-point performance with overtime heroics to lift Ottawa to a 5-4 victory over New York at TD Place on Wednesday night. The high-scoring outcome gives the Charge 10 points in their last five games, and a five-point lead on the Sirens, who dropped their eighth straight decision. Hughes was one of four players with multiple points in the nine-goal game by opening the scoring and picking up an assist on a goal by the red-hot Emily Clark who has points in six straight games. Charge rookie defender Stephanie Markowski had two assists, including a shot that was re-directed by Taylor House for her first career goal. The Sirens offense was led by veteran Alex Carpenter and rookie Sarah Fillier with a goal and an assist each, as the team battled back from three different one-goal deficits to force overtime. Ella Shelton and Abby Roque added single goals for New York, and Shiann Darkangelo also found the back of the net for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer picked up her third win of the season and now leads the league with 430 saves, earning 27 on the night. Corinne Schroeder recorded 28 saves on 33 shots in defeat.

QUOTES

Ottawa forward Taylor House on her first PWHL goal: "I was excited for (Stephanie) Markowski (who originally got credit for the goal), but yeah, there's a lot of plays that led to that shot. I'm a big body, so I do like to screen. So it's kind of a 'me' goal to get. I'm just excited to be a part of the group. I wasn't sure I tipped it. I knew I swung, and I had people say it moved!"

Charge forward Gabbie Hughes on her game winning goal in overtime: "I 'll be quite honest. In those kinds of moments, you get a little bit of a blackout. You get adrenaline pumping. I remember the play was almost going in our end and telling myself I needed to make up for this. When the puck got on my stick, I hurried up. We've been saying all game long that we need to shoot the puck. I think that was my number one thing. My initial thought was to pass, and I could hear the coach say shoot and I did. It worked out!"

New York defender Ella Shelton: "I think we battled back in getting that one (NY's first goal to tie the game). It's exciting stuff to see from this team and something that carries over into the next games. This energy shows the tenacity that this team has and how much perseverance we must have to battle back, no matter what the circumstances are."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo: "Whether we are playing Boston or Ottawa, or whoever, we're getting down to crunch time and to the point of the season where points are always important. You can sense it as we are nearing the end of the season as it's coming quickly - therefore when points matter, it becomes more of a physical game."

NOTABLES

Ottawa picked up their first win in five games beyond regulation this season. Entering tonight's game, they were the only team in the PWHL without an overtime or shootout victory.

New York's eight game losing streak is the longest in PWHL history and dates back to Jan. 31.

Gabbie Hughes recorded her second three-point performance and third multi-point effort in a five-game span since the international break, totaling eight points (5G, 3A). She now ranks third on the Charge with 10 points (5G, 5A) in 19 games.

Tonight was the third time this season that Ottawa scored on their first shot of the game. Hughes also scored on the Charge's first shot on Feb. 16, and Mannon McMahon, who assisted on tonight's opening goal, scored on the team's first shot on Feb. 13.

Emily Clark scored to extend her point streak to six games, totaling four goals and five assists in the current stretch. She now leads the Charge in scoring with 14 points (7G, 7A) in 20 games.

Taylor House earned her first PWHL goal in her ninth game of the season. The milestone goal was scored on her former Quinnipiac University and Boston Pride teammate, Corinne Schroeder.

Alex Carpenter recorded her third multi-point game of the season highlighted by her team-leading eighth goal which puts her in a tie for fourth in the PWHL and matches her inaugural season total in eight fewer games. The Sirens alternate captain has scored twice in three games since returning from injury and has tallied in consecutive games against the Charge.

Sarah Fillier has scored in consecutive outings and extends her point streak to three games with tonight's multi-point effort. The Sirens rookie has produced in all nine road games this season (4G, 10A) and ranks second in league scoring with 21 points (7G, 14A) in 20 games.

Ella Shelton's sixth goal of the season leads all defenders and gives her a point in all seven road games that she's played this season (5G, 3A).

Shiann Darkangelo scored her fifth goal of the season and third in four games against New York.

Abby Roque's fourth goal of the season was her second scored on the power play. The Sirens forward now has a seven-game point streak on the road (4G, 4A).

Stephanie Markowski recorded two assists for her first career multi-point game - one game after the rookie defender tallied her first career goal.

Emerance Maschmeyer has earned three of her six wins this season against the Sirens. The goaltender picked up her second career assist on the OT winner.

Jessie Eldridge contributed an assist to climb into a tie for fifth in PWHL scoring with 17 points (7G, 10A) in 20 games.

McMahon has recorded an assist in consecutive games after going the first 18 games of her PWHL career without a helper.

Danielle Serdachny picked up her fifth assist of the season and second in three games.

Brianne Jenner, Aneta Tejralová and Ronja Savolainen all recorded their sixth assists of the season and are tied for third on the Charge in the category.

Jade Downie-Landry and Elizabeth Giguère both collected their second assists of the season and first since Dec. 18.

Rebecca Leslie was scratched from Ottawa's lineup for the first time this season and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Tonight's nine-goal result is the highest scoring game New York has been a part of in team history and Ottawa's second highest this season. The Charge won an eleven-goal game (8-3) against Minnesota on Feb. 13, the highest in league history.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 1 2 1 0 - 4

Ottawa 1 2 1 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Hughes 4 (McMahon), 3:15. 2, New York, Shelton 6 (Downie-Landry, Giguère), 17:39. Penalties-Vasko Ott (interference), 14:47.

2nd Period-3, Ottawa, House 1 (Markowski, Serdachny), 2:30. 4, New York, Carpenter 8 (Eldridge), 9:42. 5, New York, Fillier 7 14:12. 6, Ottawa, Darkangelo 5 (Jenner, Tejralová), 17:58. Penalties-Eldridge Ny (delay of game), 7:28.

3rd Period-7, Ottawa, Clark 7 (Hughes, Markowski), 5:21. 8, New York, Roque 4 (Carpenter, Fillier), 7:42 (PP). Penalties-Simpson Ny (tripping), 3:03; Savolainen Ott (roughing), 7:22; Meixner Ott (slashing), 9:14; Clark Ott (cross checking), 11:56; Simpson Ny (tripping), 14:10.

1st OT Period-9, Ottawa, Hughes 5 (Savolainen, Maschmeyer), 0:36. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-New York 10-11-9-1-31. Ottawa 13-10-9-1-33.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 1 / 4; Ottawa 0 / 3.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 6-6-1-1 (33 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Maschmeyer 6-6-2-1 (31 shots-27 saves).

A-5,005

THREE STARS

1. Gabbie Hughes (OTT) 2G, 1A

2. Stephanie Markowski (OTT) 2A

3. Jessie Eldridge (NY) 1A

STANDINGS

Ottawa (7-1-4-8) - 27 PTS - 5th Place

New York (4-3-4-9) - 22 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Wednesday, March 5 at Boston at 7 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Friday, March 7 at Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET (Lenovo Center, Raleigh)

