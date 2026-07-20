Huge Sequence Leads to Ottawa TD!!

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







A couple great passes and defensive pass interference leads to an Ottawa Touchdown for Bryson Barnes







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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