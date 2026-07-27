HUGE Interception Sets up the Game-Sealing Touchdown!

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Robert Kennedy III came up with a massive interception late in the game, setting up Travis Theis for the game-sealing touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 26, 2026

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