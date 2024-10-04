Sports stats



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

HUGE Catch by Kenny Lawler Sets up Winnipeg TD: CFL

October 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Zach Collaros connects with Kenny Lawler for a 55-yard pass the leads to a Winnipeg TD right before the end of the half.
