HUGE Catch by Kenny Lawler Sets up Winnipeg TD: CFL

October 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Zach Collaros connects with Kenny Lawler for a 55-yard pass the leads to a Winnipeg TD right before the end of the half.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.