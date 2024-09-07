HUGE 52-Yd Reception from Emilus Sets up Riders Touchdown: CFL
September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Johnson finds the endzone for the Roughriders after Harris connects with Emilus for a 52-yd pass!
