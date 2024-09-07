Sports stats



Saskatchewan Roughriders

HUGE 52-Yd Reception from Emilus Sets up Riders Touchdown: CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Johnson finds the endzone for the Roughriders after Harris connects with Emilus for a 52-yd pass!
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from September 7, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central