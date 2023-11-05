Huge 2nd Period Lifts Black Bears on the Road.

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks on the road, 4-2 on Saturday night for their only contest of the weekend. Binghamton's scoring line rattled off three goals in a span of 2:16 to propel themselves to victory over the defending champions.

Binghamton was searching for their fifth victory of the year and first inside the Danbury Ice Arena this season. Sam LiVecchi started in goal for the Black Bears, making his road debut. In a non-typical contest between the two sides, nobody was able to get on the board in the opening period, and both teams were 0/2 on the power play.

It would be Binghamton, who would break through first, then second, and shortly hereafter third on the scoreboard. In a span of 2:16, Nikita Ivashkin, Brenden Stanko, and Connor Smith each scored a goal, leaving the hostile crowd silent... Binghamton would kill more Danbury power plays' and skate into the room with a three-goal cushion after two periods.

Danbury would not go quietly into the warm night. The Hat Tricks were able to convert on a 5 on 3 opportunity to get on board, trying to reclaim their home-ice advantage. However, Andrew Logar would deflect a shot from the blue line, reestablishing the Black Bears grip on the game. The Hat Tricks did score the net empty and 1.2 seconds left on the clock, but the outcome of the contest had already been decided. Binghamton wins 4-2 on Saturday night on the road.

Binghamton improves to 5-0-2, 17 points in the Empire Division, the best start in franchise history through seven games.

