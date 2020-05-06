Hudson Valley Renegades Create COVID-19 Readiness Plan

May 6, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





In anticipation of the 2020 season the Hudson Valley Renegades have developed an extensive COVID-19 readiness plan which sets forth best practices and new standard operating procedures that the team believes are necessary for Dutchess Stadium to open when permitted. This detailed plan follows the journeys of fans, employees, and on-field personnel from the moment they arrive at the ballpark until the moment they leave. It addresses social distancing protocols throughout the facility and details enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices for before, during and after events. The attached document provides a summation of these practices and procedures.

The plan adheres to current guidelines as provided by the CDC and the New York Department of Health. In an effort to develop a comprehensive and effective plan based on present day guidelines, the Renegades have shared this document with officials from Dutchess County government, and will update and modify as appropriate.

COVID-19 READINESS PLAN

A GUIDE TO OPERATING DUTCHESS STADIUM

2

HUDSON VALLEY RENEGADES

1. GENERAL STATEMENT

On behalf of the Hudson Valley Renegades, member of the Class A Short Season New York-Penn League, the practices identified below represent practical best efforts to proactively invest and keep our community safe when attending functions, events and games at Dutchess Stadium, in preparation for the 2020 season. The outlined steps and initiatives are intended to preserve the safety of staff, players, fans, and guests.

The Renegades will continue to follow the guidance of national, state and local agencies, as well as the directives of MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays and MiLB, to develop these policies and to determine the appropriate time for hosting events of various scopes at Dutchess Stadium. The input of local, regional medical and health partners will also play a significant role in the continued development of the below policies and best practices.

2. CASHLESS PAYMENT

A. The Renegades will work toward operating cashless facilities, including in the areas of parking, food/ beverage, ticketing, and merchandise. This will limit direct contact between employees and guests.

3. SOCIALLY DISTANT SEATING

A. To allow for proper social distancing in the seating bowl, the Renegades will limit the number of tickets in each individual seating section, thus decreasing the overall capacity of Dutchess Stadium.

B. Rows and seats will remain vacant to maintain proper distancing between parties.

C. Group and hospitality areas will operate with reduced capacity to allow and promote proper

social distancing.

4. BALLPARK SANITATION

A. Increased regularity and scope of ballpark washdowns and cleanings.

B. The Renegades are considering disinfectant-spraying for no-wipe cleaning of ballpark surfaces.

C. Added touchless hand sanitizing stations for public and employee use around the ballpark.

COVID-19 READINESS PLAN

3

D. The Renegades are considering the addition of ionizers and/or disinfectant foggers in enclosed ballpark areas.

E. The Renegades are exploring opportunities to work with a professional third-party cleaning company to support in the cleaning efforts of Dutchess Stadium.

5. STAFFING POLICIES

A. Temperature check for all part-time, full-time, contracted third-party staff members, and interns prior to entering the ballpark.

B. All fan-facing staff members shall be required to wear protective gloves and masks, as necessitated by current guidelines and best practices policies.

C. Staff will be instructed to make the following changes to fan-facing interactions, without limitation:

I. Prohibit handshaking and physical contact with guests and other employees.

II. Employees will be required to wear protective gloves and masks when handing items to fans.

III. Prior to the start of each shift, and continuing when appropriate, employees will be required to wash their hands and put on a new pair of gloves.

D. Ongoing training to educate staff on new, updated guidelines and procedures.

6. CLUBHOUSE & ON-FIELD PERSONNEL

A. In order to ensure all players are placed in the safest conditions possible, the Renegades will work with Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, MiLB and the New York-Penn League to implement the following standards:

I. Increased cleanliness in the home and visiting clubhouses.

II. Additional restrictions on clubhouse access - media and front office staff are likely to be prohibited.

III. Buffet-style food service will be discontinued and all utensils must be pre-packaged.

IV. Limitations on the use of commonly "spit" items, including, but not limited to seeds, gum and peanuts.

B. Clubs will follow the guidance of Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, MiLB and the New York Penn League regarding player and on-field personnel health and safety, including travel, fan/media interaction, dugouts, etc.

7. DUTCHESS STADIUM ENTRY / EXIT

A. Dutchess Stadium patrons will be subject to health screenings prior to entry.

B. The Renegades will work with local law enforcement and security staff to encourage proper distancing upon entry, including, without limitation, walkways and sidewalks leading to ballpark entrances.

C. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in lines.

D. Additional gates, when applicable, will be utilized to create more space amongst customers entering and exiting Dutchess Stadium.

E. Security wanding that places employees within 6 feet of customers will be replaced by new security protocols.

4

HUDSON VALLEY RENEGADES

8. TICKET PURCHASE / SERVICING

A. Select ticket windows will be closed to ensure proper distancing between patrons.

B. Printed tickets will be limited and only utilized when necessary; print-at-home tickets and online/ mobile tickets will be encouraged.

C. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in lines.

D. Season ticket and group/hospitality customers will have the option of contactless ticket distribution; all subsequent exchanges or additional ticket requests will be conducted over the phone or electronically.

9. FAN EXPERIENCE

A. Kid's Zone / Playland

I. The Renegades will not operate traditional Kid's Zone / Playland attractions such as bounce houses, etc.

II. Other attractions that allow for proper distancing will be subject to heightened safety standards, including disinfecting between users and proper distancing while waiting in line.

B. Concourse Flow

I. Concourses will be separated to create defined traffic flow (e.g. each side of the concourse is one-way-only traffic) and to keep proper distancing.

II. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in lines on the main concourse.

III. In the event of rainstorms, or other situations requiring customers to find cover, the clubs will expand access to covered areas to ensure proper distancing.

C. Restrooms

I. Doors will be propped open to encourage touchless entry/exit.

II. Restrooms will be sanitized frequently with disinfectant along all surfaces and an enzyme solution will be applied to all surfaces at the conclusion of each homestand.

III. The Renegades are exploring options to create touchless enhancements, including motion-sensor functionality wherever possible in all restroom locations.

IV.

Every other sink and urinal will be disabled to allow for proper distancing.

D. Team Store

I. The Renegades will limit the number of people allowed inside the team store based on current social distancing guidelines.

II. Stanchions and/or spacing markers will promote proper distancing between customers waiting in line and walking through the store.

COVID-19 READINESS PLAN

5

E. Promotions/On-Field Activities

I. Autograph sessions with players will not be permitted.

II. Players will not be permitted to throw baseballs or other items into seating areas.

III. All between-inning promotions will abide by proper distancing guidelines.

IV. On-field activities such as Ceremonial First Pitches will be conducted with heightened restrictions which shall include, without limitation, proper distancing, the wearing of protective gloves and/or masks and tossing to a family member as opposed to a player. With respect to the singing of the National Anthem, a sneeze guard on the microphone stand will be used.

F. Medical Services

I. The Renegades will work closely with its community medical partners to implement stringent protocols for medical services at all Dutchess Stadium events.

10. FOOD AND BEVERAGE POLICIES

A. The Renegades will put the following food and beverage protocols in place:

I. All employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

II. Additional staff positions will be hired specifically to disinfect surfaces before, during and after events.

III. Employees will serve all fans from buffets and condiment stations. Condiments and similar items will be served using pre-packaged servings as opposed to communal servings.

B. The Renegades are exploring additional food and beverage enhancements to protect staff and customers throughout the food buying and serving process.

11. COMMUNICATION / MESSAGING

A. Posted "Stop the Spread" and "COVID-19" signage in areas with high visibility to fans, employees and team personnel.

B. Other awareness and instructional signage posted throughout the ballpark.

C. Frequent video and public address announcements will promote proper cleanliness, distancing and similar health practices for customers.

D. The Renegades will create social media & e-blast awareness campaigns on best practices for fans and guests visiting Dutchess Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from May 6, 2020

Hudson Valley Renegades Create COVID-19 Readiness Plan - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.