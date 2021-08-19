Hudson Valley Homers in 9th to Beat BKLYN
August 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - In a game that featured four lead changes, the Hudson Valley Renegades had the last laugh, hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 7-6 Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium.
Win: Ruegger (5-4) | Loss: Ruibal (1-1)
Cyclones HR: Peroza (2), Mauricio (16)
Attn: 2,687
KEY PLAYS
Down by a run in the final inning, Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe hit a walk-off two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the ninth against Evy Ruibal for a come-from-behind 7-6 victory.
Luke Ritter doubled and scored in the top of the ninth on Antoine Duplantis' RBI fielder's choice, giving Brooklyn a 6-5 lead.
Brooklyn erased a 2-0 deficit, scoring five unanswered runs when Jose Peroza cracked a solo home run in the top of the fifth, Ronny Mauricio blasted a two-run home run in the sixth, and Luke Ritter's two-RBI single capped the four-run sixth.
Mets No. 5 prospect J.T. Ginn allowed three runs over six innings, tossing his first quality start with Brooklyn. Ginn scattered three runs over a Cyclones-high six hit, striking out three and walking one.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Ronny Mauricio: 1-3, home run, two RBIs, run, walk
Jose Peroza: 2-4, double, home run, RBI, two runs
Luke Ritter: 2-4, double, two RBIs, run
Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, triple, walk, run
J.T. Ginn: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
NEWS AND NOTES
Mets. No. 5 prospect J.T. Ginn tossed his first High-A quality start, snapping back-to-back starts of five earned runs allowed.
Jaylen Palmer tripled in back-to-back games, and Jose Peroza has hit two home runs in two nights.
Ronny Mauricio smashed his career-best 16th home run of the season Thursday night. Mauricio ranks third in the Mets farm system behind Mark Vientos (AA-21) and Francisco Alvarez (17).
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, Friday, 7:05 p.m. Dutchess Stadium -- Wappingers Falls, NY
Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (1-7, 5.01 ERA) vs. RHP Randy Vasquez (2-0, 2.10 ERA)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
