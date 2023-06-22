Huckstorf Takes MLB Draft League Steals Lead, Spikes Fall to Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kyle Huckstorf stole three more bases to start his State College Spikes tenure with a Major League Baseball Draft League-leading 12-for-12 performance on the basepaths in the Spikes' 10-4 defeat at the hands of the West Virginia Black Bears on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Huckstorf, an outfielder from the University of Iowa, stole second and third in succession after a first-inning single, then followed by swiping second base after another single in the fifth for his second three-steal game of the 2023 MLB Draft League season. The Waterford, Wisconsin native went 3-for-4 at the plate and added a walk, scoring two runs on the night as well.

The Spikes (7-11) also got a strong relief performance from Chris Barraza, making his debut with the club out of the University of Arizona, as he allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings while striking out two batters.

State College took a 3-1 lead through five innings as Huckstorf paced an opportunistic offense, with Chase Call reaching base via a fielding error on a grounder in front of the mound to plate the Spikes' first run in the third, followed by Cam Bufford's sacrifice fly to left field. Huckstorf then scored in the fifth on Call's RBI single to center field.

However, West Virginia (10-8) used a seven-run sixth inning to take the lead for good. Mauricio Millan drove in a run with an RBI single to right as part of a three-hit game, while Noah Fisher knocked in two runs with a triple.

Nick Gottilla (0-1) took the loss after going two-thirds of the sixth inning for the Spikes. Meade Johnson (1-0) threw the middle three innings for West Virginia to earn the win, while Dylan Eskew pitched the last three innings for the save.

Friday, the Spikes switch up opponents for the back half of their six-game homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with the opener of a series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Pitching matchups for the 6:35 p.m. game have not yet been determined.

