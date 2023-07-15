Hubbard Tallies 3 Doubles in 8-5 Win Over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, MT- After a 20-hit performance the night prior, the Missoula PaddleHeads attack would get off to a quick start Saturday in the series finale opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula would bring the entire order to the plate during a 1st inning rally that saw Missoula grab the early advantage. Catcher Dondrei Hubbard would be a factor in the inning hitting a double in the frame. That would only be a sign of things to come.

Hubbard would tally his 2nd straight 4 hit performance when it was all said, and done pacing the Missoula attack from the middle of the order. Starting pitcher Alfredo Villa would also do his part in 5 scoreless innings. Dating back to Friday, the Great Falls offense would be held off the board in 15 consecutive innings. The Voyagers would make the game look closer behind a sizable rally late to cut into the deficit but would not threaten further as the PaddleHeads would win 8-5 to wrap up the 1st half on a high.

