HSK Win First Playoff Game in Franchise History, 4-1

The Silver Knights defeat the San Jose Barracuda in Game One of the Pacific Division Semifinals, Friday evening at Orleans Arena to take the series lead, 1-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights found the back of the net about eight minutes into the first period. The goal came from a deflection in front of the net by Jack Dugan, assisted by Brayden Pachal. The Barracuda answered with their own goal by Jayden Halbgewachs with about five minutes remaining in the first period to tie the game, 1-1. After a quiet start to the second period, Pavel Dorofeyev got behind the Barracuda defense and was sprung by Maxim Marushev. Dorofeyev made a slick move and went to his backhand to put the Silver Knights up 2-1. Jack Dugan scored the insurance goal on an empty net with under two minutes left in the game to extend the lead, 3-1. Shortly after, Jack Dugan scored another empty-net goal to ice the game at 4-1. The goal gave Dugan the hat trick for the game as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will play their next playoffÂ game on Sunday, May 23rd at 1 P.M. PT against the San Jose Barracuda. Fans can watch the game locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.

