HS Challenge Games Postponed, Rescheduled

April 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IN - The High School Challenge presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospital games scheduled for April 15th at the Steel Yard have been re-scheduled.

Morgan Township High School vs Kouts High School, originally scheduled for April 15th at 4:30pm, has been moved from the Steel Yard to Kouts High School. Tickets for the original game can be exchanged at the RailCats Box Office for any 2019 RailCats regular season game.

Covenant Christian High School vs 21st Century Charter School, originally scheduled for April 15th at 7:30pm, has been postponed until Tuesday, April 16th at 7:30pm at the Steel Yard.

Tickets for all High School Challenge games presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals are only $5 and are available at the RailCats Box Office or at each attending school.

Celebrate the RailCats 18th Season on the South Shore with suite or party deck packages for your group! Call 219-882-2255 or visit www.railcatsbaseball.com for more information on having your outing at the ballpark.

