Howell's Ninth-Inning Triple Lifts Giants To Comeback Win

April 13, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







Carter Howell's three-run triple in the top of the ninth inning propelled the Giants to a thrilling come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. With San Jose down to their final out, Howell stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and hit a triple to left that scored all three runners to give the Giants the lead in dramatic fashion. The win was San Jose's (3-2) second straight against Modesto to begin the series and third in a row overall.

The Giants twice rallied late in the contest as a three-run top of the seventh inning tied the score at 4-4. After the Nuts went back ahead with a single tally in the bottom of the seventh, San Jose staged another comeback with Howell's big hit in the ninth. Hayden Wynja earned the win out of the Giants bullpen after tossing two scoreless innings to finish the game. Wynja issued back-to-back two-out walks in the bottom of the ninth to put the potential tying runs on base, but recovered to strikeout Josh Hood to end the game.

Offensively, San Jose won despite managing only three hits, two of which were triples from Howell (2-for-5, 2 3B, 3 RBI). Thomas Gavello (1-for-3, RBI) had the only other Giants hit with a run-scoring single.

Manuel Mercedes, a key member of San Jose's 2022 pitching staff who has returned to the California League, made the start on the mound in his season debut. Mercedes worked four solid innings with only one run and three hits allowed. The right-hander walked none and struck out four. Modesto's lone run against Mercedes came in the bottom of the third on a Gabriel Gonzalez sacrifice fly.

The Giants would tie the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth as Howell led off with a triple to center and scored on Gavello's two-out single.

Piggyback reliever John Michael Bertrand relieved Mercedes to begin the bottom of the fifth and immediately ran into trouble as Tatem Levins reached on an error with one out before Colin Davis smacked a two-run home run to left giving the Nuts back the lead at 3-1. Modesto then pushed their advantage to 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back doubles from Hood and Gabe Moncada.

San Jose's three-run rally in the top of the seventh then came courtesy of a hit batter, two walks and a crucial Nuts error. Gavello was plunked to start the frame before a one-out walk to Onil Perez and a two-out walk to Edison Mora loaded the bases. Alexander Suarez then reached safely on an error committed by the Nuts first baseman Moncada which cleared the bases as Gavello, Perez and Mora all scored to tie the game 4-4.

Modesto, however, would waste no time reclaiming the lead in the bottom of the seventh as a two-out RBI single from Gabriel Gonzalez off of Bertrand made it 5-4 Nuts.

The score stayed at 5-4 until Howell's dramatics in the top of the ninth. The pivotal rally began when Ramos was hit by a pitch. Perez then walked on four pitches to move the potential tying run into scoring position. Matt Higgins followed by grounding out to advance the runners to second and third. Mora then grounded out before Suarez drew a walk to load the bases setting the stage for Howell, who would bring home all three runners with his go-ahead hit.

Howell's two three-baggers were San Jose's first two triples of the season. Wednesday's triumph also marked the Giants' first victory of the young season when trailing after eight innings.

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Carson Whisenhunt is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.