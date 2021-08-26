Howell's Career Night Powers Shuckers to 6-2 Victory

BILOXI, MS - Korry Howell homered and delivered a career-high five RBI as part of a 6-2 Biloxi Shuckers (37-62) win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (49-48) on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Rocket City was able to strike for the first run of the game with a two-out rally in the first. After RHP Lucas Erceg (W, 2-5) walked the lead-off batter and induced a double play, Orlando Martinez single to right and advanced to second on a passed ball. David MacKinnon then doubled down the right-field line, scoring Martinez to put the Trash Pandas up 1-0.

Biloxi took the lead on one big swing in the bottom of the third. Cam Devanney singled off RHP Robinson Pina (L, 0-2) with one out and David Hamilton followed with a walk. Howell stepped up and launched a three-run blast over the left-field wall, his first home run at Double-A, vaulting the Shuckers to a 3-1 lead.

The Shuckers threw another crooked number on the board in the home half of the fourth. Tristen Lutz singled to begin the inning and was cancelled out on a fielder's choice by Chad Spanberger. Devanney then worked a walk and Hamilton singled through the right side, pushing home another run to make it 4-1. Hamilton swiped second with Howell batting and scored as Howell bounced a single up the middle, driving in two and pushing the Shuckers lead to 6-1.

Erceg took the lead and ran with it, retiring the final 10 hitters he faced and 13 of the final 14 batters. Across five innings, the righty surrendered just three hits and allowed one unearned run while striking out three.

RHP Braden Webb entered in the sixth inning and spun two scoreless frames, striking out three. LHP Leo Crawford pitched the final two innings for the Shuckers and gave up a run with one out in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI single from Mitch Nay. The run snapped Crawford's scoreless streak at 13.1 innings, the longest scoreless streak by a Shuckers' reliever this year.

