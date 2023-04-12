Howell Collects Two More Hits as Missions Drop Game Two to Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - Wearing 'Military City' camouflage uniforms, the San Antonio Missions hosted the Frisco RoughRiders for game two of their six-game series. Top Rangers prospect Evan Carter provided the fire power with two home runs as Frisco jumped out a 7-0 lead. The San Antonio offense mustered up one run despite having multiple scoring chances. The series evened up at one game apiece.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. With some help from the defense, he pitched out of a first inning jam. Evan Carter drew a walk to start the game and stole second base. Luis Aviles Jr. made a diving grab to secure the first out of the inning. Thomas Saggese then grounded into an unconventional double play to end the inning. The play began with Aviles Jr. throwing to second baseman for the second out. Connor Hollis then threw Carter out at home after catching him in a rundown.

Contreras struggled with his pitch command and did not make out of the second inning. He began the inning by issuing back-to-back walks to Trevor Hauver and Dio Arias. Contreras bounced back by inducing a double play. After walking his third batter of the inning, Luke Montz called for Edwuin Bencomo to take over on the mound. With runners on the corners and two outs, Scott Kapers hit a single to plate a run. Carter provided the big blow with a three-run home run. Frisco gained a 4-0 lead.

Frisco added to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Kevin Kopps, Arias drew a leadoff walk before Kellen Strahm hit a double. Chris Seise hit a single to score Arias and Strahm. On the play, Seise was thrown out trying to advance to second base. After recording the second out of the inning, Carter hit his second home run of the game to make it a 7-0 lead.

Jack Leiter was the starting pitcher for the Frisco RoughRiders. He breezed through the first three innings before facing some trouble in the fourth. Leiter issued back-to-back walks to start the frame. Following a strike out, Evan Mendoza singled to right field and scored Daniel Johnson. San Antonio ended the shutout but still trailed 7-1.

The Missions attempted to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning. Brantley Bell started off the inning with a base hit and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Connor Hollis drew a walk and that was the end of the night for Leiter. Grant Wolfram took over and retired the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio had another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the seventh inning. Antoine Kelly started the inning and struck out the first two batters he faced. Hollis and Daniel Johnson drew back-to-back walks and advanced into scoring position after Kelly balked. The southpaw walked Tirso Ornelas to load the bases and Alex Speas took over on the mound. Facing Pedro Castellanos, Speas won the battle to leave the bases loaded.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 7-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-3 on the season

Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, 2 K

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to Pitch April 13th

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-2, 2 BB

Efrain Contreras (Missions Starter): L, 1.2, 0 H, 2 ER, 5 BB

Evan Carter (#1 Rangers Prospect, #37 overall): 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, K

Jack Leiter (#4 Rangers Prospect, #72 overall): W, 4 H, ER, 4 BB, 7 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, April 13th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Owen White (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

