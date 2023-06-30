Howard Homers for Spikes, Scrappers Grab 15-7 Win

NILES, Ohio-Aden Howard smashed his first home run of the season for the State College Spikes, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers used the big inning to take a 15-7 decision on Friday night at Eastwood Field.

Howard, the Spikes' (10-14) 17-year-old outfielder from Carrollton, Texas, who is committed to play collegiate baseball at Dallas Baptist, took a 1-0 pitch from Mahoning Valley (9-14) starter Ruddy Gomez nearly 400 feet over the right field wall to the roof of the batting tunnel beyond the Scrappers bullpen in the fifth inning. The three-run shot gave the Spikes a 3-1 lead at the time.

However, the Scrappers plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth, and followed with six runs in the seventh inning, to surge past State College for the win.

Kelan Hoover made another strong start for the Spikes, yielding just one run on two hits over four innings of work, and needing just 44 pitches for the outing.

Matthew Linskey recorded two more strikeouts in a one-inning stint to finish the game on the mound for State College. The right-hander out of Rice leads the Major League Baseball Draft League with 29 strikeouts and has walked just four batters over 17 1/3 innings.

Brandon Hylton started the scoring with a solo homer to left-center field for the Scrappers in the first inning.

Saturday, the Spikes and Scrappers are set to meet at 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field for the middle game of their three-game series. Right-hander Connery Peters (1-1) gets the ball for State College against a not yet announced Mahoning Valley pitcher.

Following the series against Mahoning Valley, the Spikes return home on July 3rdwith two highlights of the long Independence Day weekend on the slate.

