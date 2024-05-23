How We Design Our PLL Jerseys

We're less than 3 days out from the start of the 2024 Training Camp in Albany and in this week's one on one, Mike and Paul discuss NCAA Quarterfinal action, PLL trading cards, how the league thinks through jersey design each season and how PLL coaches strategize.

Intro: (00:00) NCAA Quarterfinals: (01:49) Final Four Predictions: (11:45) PLL Trading Cards: (14:55) PLL Jersey Design: (26:06) Coaching Strategy: (36:32)

