How to Watch: May 24 - May 26

May 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.

Seattle Seawolves vs Old Glory DC | Friday, May 24 at 10:30 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And FOX 13+ and Monumental Sports

Miami Sharks vs New England Free Jacks | SATURDAY, May 25 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: FS2

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

chicago hounds vs NOLA Gold | Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Marquee Plus and YurView

RFCLA vs San Diego Legion | SunDAY, May 26 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: FS1

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

