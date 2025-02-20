How to Watch: February 21 - 23

February 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Anthem RC vs San Diego Legion | Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KUSI

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 2 (Live 2:30 CAT)

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Chicago Hounds vs Utah Warriors | Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And on Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 (Delay 3:25 CAT)

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Miami Sharks vs Nola Gold | Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And on Fox Chicago Plus and KJZZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 2 (Delay 12:05 CAT)

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

RFCLA vs Houston Sabercats | Sunday, February 23 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL and CW39

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 (Live 1:00 CAT)

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

