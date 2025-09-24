How to DOMINATE the 3 Cone Drill
Published on September 24, 2025 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
A look at how to dominate one of the key agility tests at the UFL Player Showcases
Register for a UFL Player Showcase today at showcases.theufl.com!
Check out the United Football League Statistics
United Football League Stories from September 24, 2025
- United Football League Announces Washington, D.C. Player Showcase this Sunday, September 28 - DC Defenders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.