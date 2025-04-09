How the Tampa Bay Rowdies Carry a Burden of Expectation in Al Lang Return: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick to the show to discuss the club's return to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night against Loudoun United FC, the work that has gone in to bringing the venue back to life after the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton last October, what it means to have to live up to the standards previous seasons have created at the club, and how the Rowdies are aiming to tap into one of the biggest areas of youth talent in the country.

Watts and Kerr also reflect on their trip to San Antonio this past weekend and dig into how Phoenix Rising FC claimed its first win of the season against hosts San Antonio FC, and how Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah stuck to his principals in his off-field standards that will propel the long-term success of the club under his tenure. They also look at the late drama that saw Las Vegas Lights FC, North Carolina FC and Louisville City FC claim points in second-half stoppage time, and what it means in the big picture.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

