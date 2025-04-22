How the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Works

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)







The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup kicks off this weekend with all 38 teams from the USL Championship and League One taking aim at claiming a Shot at Glory at the end of the season.

Here's your guide to how the tournament works from the group stage to the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, October 4. Tune in for all the action on ESPN+ and local television networks.

