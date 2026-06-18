How Son Heung-Min Helps Inspire a New Generation of South Korea Fans: National Anthems
Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC YouTube Video
During South Korea's 2022 World Cup run in Qatar, Son Heung-min helped lead a stunning 2-1 upset over Portugal, inspiring a new generation of Korean soccer fandom around the world.
This time, the expectations are greater, the fans even more passionate, and the hopes even greater still.
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