How Son Heung-Min Helps Inspire a New Generation of South Korea Fans: National Anthems

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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During South Korea's 2022 World Cup run in Qatar, Son Heung-min helped lead a stunning 2-1 upset over Portugal, inspiring a new generation of Korean soccer fandom around the world.

This time, the expectations are greater, the fans even more passionate, and the hopes even greater still.







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