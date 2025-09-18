How Should Vancouver Prepare for Atletico Ottawa in the CanChamp Semis?

Published on September 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







What is the best tactic for Vancouver FC to hold on to their 3-1 lead over Atletico Ottawa in the TELUS #CanChamp semis?

We previewed tonight's second leg on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen

FULL SEGMENT: https://youtu.be/_nrC7RjWOYE?si=MivDxLa3uZUnUa1Q

#CanPL







