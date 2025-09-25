How Should Vancouver FC Reflect on Up-And-Down 2025 Season So Far?
Published on September 25, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
Despite a disappointing #CanPL campaign, will Vancouver FC be the happiest of the bottom three clubs after their run to the final in the TELUS #CanChamp?
We broke it all down on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 25, 2025
- Name, Logo Unveiled for CPL's Newest Club, FC Supra du Québec - FC Supra du Quebec
