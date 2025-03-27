How San Antonio FC's Supporters Make Their Mark to Inspire On-Field Success: USL on CBS
March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
In recent years, San Antonio FC has built one of the coolest fan traditions in the USL Championship, inviting Season Ticket Members to Toyota Field to paint murals and inspirational messages in the tunnel that leads from the SAFC locker room to the field.
The USL's Dan Lucas learned more about the tradition, and why it provides inspiration for the players as they look to bring a second USL Championship title to the city in 2025.
Tune into San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Field on the CBS Television Network on April 6 at 4 p.m. ET for the opening game in the USL Championship's national television schedule this year.
