How MASL Teams Use the High Press to Create Goals: Soccer Signal

Published on March 12, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Welcome back to Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's newest analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

In Episode Five, hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton discuss the High Press, when and where teams use it, and how it helps teams win games in the modern MASL. During the show's third segment, Numbers and Nuance, use advanced data and league-wide trends to add critical context to the results fans see every week.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Tacoma Stars Head Coach Adam Becker, who explains his team's transition-based play, how their new signings have affected their outlook, and what they'll need to do to get a result against the Strykers.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.