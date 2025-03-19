How Kenardo Forbes Built a Legendary Career in the USL Championship: USL All Access

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome USL Championship and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC legend Kenardo Forbes to the show to reflect on his decade-long career in the league that sees him retire as the all-time leader in regular season appearances, minutes and assists and having earned a league-record seven USL Championship All-League Selections.

Watts and Kerr also reflect on New Mexico United's dramatic victory against Las Vegas Lights FC in the spotlight game of Week 2, how Cal Jennings got on track for the Charleston Battery against Rhode Island FC, and look ahead to Oakland Roots' historic home opener at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum this Saturday night against San Antonio FC.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.