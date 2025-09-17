How Indy Eleven's Aodhan Quinn Balances Fatherhood, Striving for On-Field Success: USL All Access

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Indy Eleven midfielder Aodhan Quinn to the show to talk about becoming a father for the second time, his family's soccer history - and why his dad was in Morocco when he was born - how his preparation has changed after more than a decade in the professional ranks, and his post-playing coaching aspirations.

Watts and Kerr also look at the key numbers that helped Louisville City earn victory on the road in Pittsburgh and extend its lead over the Charleston Battery in the race for the Players' Shield, why FC Tulsa's Luke Spencer should be a frontrunner for the USL Championship Coach of the Year award as it closes in on clinching a playoff berth, and break down an extremely tight race for playoff position in the Western Conference and the tiers that can currently be found in the Eastern Conference.

