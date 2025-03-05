How Hope Hisey Is Bringing Consistency to Spokane Zephyr FC: Super League Game Week
March 5, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder preview the upcoming match between Dallas Trinity FC and Brooklyn FC and break down the two USL Super League vs. NWSL friendlies after playing another iteration of their "Five-a-Side Fantasy Draft."
Spokane Zephyr FC goalkeeper and February Team of the Month honoree Hope Hisey later joins the show to discuss what the team worked on over the break to come out with an opening win against Dallas, how she has found mental stability through fluctuating roles in her soccer career, and how Spokane compares to her hometown of Tucson, AZ.
