How Good Are the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Plus the Prinx Tires USL Cup Rundown: USL All Access

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome the Tampa Bay Rowdies Sebastian Cruz to the show to talk about his upbringing in Fresno County, Calif. as part of a soccer family, making the move to Kansas City to join the SKC Academy at a young age, what playing for Swope Park Rangers as a teenager meant to his development before heading to college, how he almost signed for Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato in Omaha before joining AV ALTA FC in 2025, and why the personalities in the Rowdies' locker room are driving the club's success so far this season.

Watts and Kerr also discuss where the Rowdies' undefeated start across all competitions in the regular season ranks historically, and the record they could equal this week, why San Antonio FC's victory against FC Tulsa in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night was notable - and what SAFC still needs to address to be a contender - and provide both a breakdown of every group in the USL Cup as it heads toward the end of the group stage and their picks for which country will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







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