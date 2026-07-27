How Fast Can YOU Kick a Ball?: YETI Speed Challenge
Published on July 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
The NWSL Summer of Soccer Tour may be over, but we've got one last challenge before parking the bus...
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