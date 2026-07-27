How Fast Can YOU Kick a Ball?: YETI Speed Challenge

Published on July 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







The NWSL Summer of Soccer Tour may be over, but we've got one last challenge before parking the bus...







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2026

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