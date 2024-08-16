Sports stats



Indy Eleven

How Did He Keep That Out: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 23 Winner

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video


Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central