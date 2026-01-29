How Coaches Build and Deploy Lines During An MASL Game: Soccer Signal

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Welcome back to Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's newest analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

In Episode Two, hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton discuss how teams set their line-ups for various in-game situations, and use advanced data and league-wide trends to add critical context to the results fans see every week during the show's third segment, Numbers and Nuance.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Empire Strykers Head Coach Onua Obasi, exploring what he's learned about himself as a coach in his first two seasons, what Obasi-Ball means to him, and, of course, his tactical relationship with goalkeepers.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 29, 2026

Comets Look to Strike Back on Star Wars Night - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.